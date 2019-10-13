Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
HERSCHEL H. BUTTE


1920 - 2019
HERSCHEL H. BUTTE Obituary
Herschel H. Butte, 99, of Prince George, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center, Richmond, Virginia.

He was born June 13, 1920, in Keensburg, Illinois, to Frank and Gertrude (Baxter) Butte. He joined the 40th Cavalry Troop of the 40th Infantry Division in 1942. After three years in Guadalcanal, the Solomon Islands, and three invasions in the Philippines he was awarded the Bronze Star with V device and assumed the position of 1st Trooper. At that time his Division received orders for the invasion of Japan for D-Day minus five. In August 1945, the second atomic bomb was dropped, and World War II was over.

His first major assignment after the war was at the Pentagon with the Office of the Chief of Staff, General Omar Bradley. His 31-year long military career included tours in Europe, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam where he was awarded the Legion of Merit. He retired from Fort Lee, Virginia, in June 1971 as a full colonel.

Preceding him in death was his wife of almost 61 years, Carmen Lucas Butte; his brother, Gene M. Butte, and his sister, Mary Saxe. He is survived by his sister, Alice Kandik of Smithville, Texas; daughter, Pamela Butte Mooneyham of Chesterfield, Virginia; granddaughters April M. Brzuchalski of New Braunfels, Texas; and Laurie M. Baker of Durham, North Carolina; and great-granddaughters Jane L. Stewart and Kaylie M. Baker.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
