Mrs. Hestina "Pattie" Reaves, 94, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at River View on the Appomattox Nursing Home, where she resided for 16 years.



Mrs. Reaves was preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and William Johnson; husband, Granville "Billy" Reaves; son, Clyde K. Reaves; brother, David M. Johnson; two sisters, Eliza Camp and Margaret Mahoney; Mary Fuzar.



Mrs. Reaves was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA, where she sang in the choir with a lovely alto voice. She attended Mt. Calvary until moving out of the area in 1963. At that time she would frequently visit Union Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Curtis Harris, until her illness in 2003.



Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Brenda Reaves Adkins of Chester, VA; granddaughter, Lisa Robinson (Bert) of Chesterfield, VA; grandson, Malcolm T. Pitt (Debra) of Wake Forest, NC; three great-grandsons Kordel "Kody" Nelson of Chesterfield, VA, Xavier G. Pitt of Wake Forest, NC and Xan M. Pitt of Wake Forest, NC; a brother, Richard Johnson of Petersburg, VA; host of nieces and nephews, among them Sandra Paulette David of Kissimmee, FL and Wayne A. Johnson of Kissimmee, FL, other family members and friends.



The family wishes to thank the staff at River View Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for the care they administered to Mrs. Reaves.



Homegoing service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA, Rev. John E. Johnson, pastor of Union Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA, officiating. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.



Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA, 23860, Rev. Robert Bullock, funeral director. Please submit online condolences to www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from July 13 to July 14, 2019