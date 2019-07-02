|
|
Hilda B. Bell, 96, of Hopewell, VA, widow of Harold E. Bell, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Duncan and Deborah Randolph; grandchildren, Kristie Bonovitch (David), Heather Duncan (Brian), Kevin Duncan (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Tanner, Wyatt, and Emma Bonovitch, Finn and Hazel Duncan, and many nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and in England.
Hilda was born in London, England. During WWII, she met her future husband of 43 years, Harold, and came to the U.S. on one of the first ships of war-brides. Hilda was at her best while helping others. She was a volunteer at John Randolph Hospital for many years and was a member of the British War Brides Club. She loved travel, art, gardening, family, and a good game of Scrabble.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 2 to July 3, 2019