HISAKO BARKER

Hisako (Tsukuda) Barker, 87, of Colonial Heights, passed peacefully August 4, 2020. She was born in Yakoya, Uozaki Cho, Hyogo-ken, Japan on November 19, 1932. She became a naturalized citizen of the United States and lived in Colonial Heights since 1956. She was the daughter of Fusae (Miyamoto) Tsukuda and Isao Tsukuda. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 wonderful years, James M. Barker, Jr.; and three brothers, Shiro Tsukuda of Nagoya, Japan, Jiro Tsukuda Ozora of Osaka, Japan, and Kaoru Tsukuda of Osaka, Japan. She is survived by her daughters, Claudia Gleave and her husband, Roy, and Kay Callis and her husband, Keith; sons, Owen Barker and his wife, Lisa, David Barker, and Jason Barker and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Shannon and her husband, Brad, Cameron and his wife, Barbara, Bryce, Brianna, Brooke, Brent, Brigitte, and Jacob; and great-grandson, Sebastian. The family will receive guests from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August, 9, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Interment at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia will take place following the service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond (chfrichmond.org/donate
). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.