Horace Lee Shaw, affectionately known by many as "Papa, Big Will, Skinny Pimp, Horace Lee, Babe and Daddy," of Waverly, VA, parted this life Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg, VA. He was born to the late Pearl and Sherman Shaw on June 17, 1952. He is preceded in death by his brothers Sherman A. Shaw and John Henry Shaw.
Horace was born and raised in Surry County and attended Luther P. Jackson School and graduated in 1971. After high school, Horace joined the United States Army, where he served and was honorably discharged.
He leaves to cherish a loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Helen Burgess Shaw; two daughters, Lisa Burgess and Marquitta Shaw, both of Waverly, VA; two grandchildren, Makayla Barco and Camryn Turner, both of Waverly, VA; three sisters, Flossie Bailey of Claremont, VA, Pearl Thompson (William) of Spring Grove, VA, Clarenctene Jones of Hopewell, VA; four brothers, Charlie Shaw (Barbara) of Spring Grove, VA, Stanley Shaw (Ernestine) of Prince George, VA, Robert Shaw (Virginia) of Petersburg, VA and Carl Shaw (Ruth) of Spring Grove VA; eight sister-in-laws, five brother-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends. Amongst them devoted nephew Tony Bailey, devoted friends Marcellus Williams (Latoya), William "Buck" Drew, Fannie Williams and Ruby Burgess. He will be forever missed by the Burgess family.
Mr. Shaw was a loving, patient, quiet, humble man who did not complain. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed life even through sickness until God called him home.
The family expresses a special thanks to those family, friends, neighbors, Southside Regional ICU Unit, McGuire Hospital, the Young Men Social Club and Liberty Baptist Church for all your prayers, support, visits, phone calls and care you have shown towards our family and the late Horace Lee Shaw.
Public viewing will be noon to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, 319 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA, Rev. Karl Marshall, Pastor, Elder Joseph Shaw, Eulogist. The interment to follow at the Shaw Cemetery, Spring Grove, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James I. Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 25 to May 26, 2019