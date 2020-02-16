|
|
Horace Linwood White 89 of 533 Lock Lane, Petersburg, Virginia completed his assignment here on earth February 11, 2020. With his health declining, he received his wings and entered into the gates of eternal rest and departed his life at the Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Keysville, VA. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5.
Horace was born October 27, 1930 to the late Alice Bates and Percy White Sr. He was the second oldest of five children. He is preceded in death by brothers Percy Jr., Melvin, and Joseph B White, Sr.
Horace had a loving spirit with a jokester personality. He was a "jack of all trades," and there was nothing he couldn't do. Cooking, Plumbing, Carpentry are just a few. He loved Hunting, Fishing, Sports, and competitive conversations about religion and he really loved children. He also had an original "De De" song that most babies/ toddlers rocked to on his knee.
Horace loved the Lord and became a member of "The Church of The Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith." Stanback Street, Petersburg, Virginia in his late 20s where he remained a faithful member until his declining health.
He was educated in the Powhatan County Public Schools, and then served in the United States Army. After serving our country, Horace worked for several employers, Allied Chemical - Hopewell, Virginia, Petersburg Training Center - Petersburg, Virginia, Petersburg General Hospital – Petersburg, Virginia, Stan's Clothing Store- Petersburg, Virginia. He was also a volunteer for the Special Police at the Petersburg Police Department, Petersburg, Virginia.
In his later years, he became a business Owner of "White's Tailors" Sycamore
Street, Petersburg, VA. Sewing was his passion. He altered clothes for many in the community of Petersburg including, one of our own, Moses Malone (former baasketball star). After retiring Horace became a greeter at the Petersburg, VA Walmart and continued some alterations in his home.
He loved his family dearly and leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Thelma Louise White of Petersburg; two children Joanne Raines of Chesterfield, Virginia and Leticia Valentine (Mark) of Columbia, MD; three granddaughters Beyonca Welch of Midlothian, VA, Faith Dean of Long Island, New York, and one devoted Katina White of Midlothian, VA; two grandsons Clyde Wyche of Chesterfield, Virginia and Max Valentine of Columbia, MD; three great-granddaughters Sharneece McRae (Kenny) of Chesterfield, VA, Alexandria Robinson of Richmond, VA, and Zoie Harris of Midlothian, VA; three great-great-grandchildren Kendall McRae, Kylynn McRae of Chesterfield, VA, and Mi'Yonca Edney of Midlothian, VA; one sister Virginia White Wood (Earl) of Cove City, Kentucky; three sisters-in-laws Elizabeth, Christine, and Judith; a devoted cousin Booker Edwards of Petersburg, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives.
Special Thanks to the staff at the Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and Wayland Nursing and Rehab Center for his care.
Per Horace's request, his special wishes and his religion, there will be no eulogy or religious sermon oration.
A Memorial service will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Petersburg chapel. The repast will directly follow at The Church of The Lord Jesus Christ, 941 Stanback St., Petersburg, VA. Public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday February 17, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- McKenney chapel Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home , 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 23872. (804) 478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020