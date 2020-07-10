1/1
HORACE WILKINS SR.
1924 - 2020
Mr. Horace Wilkins, Sr. of 4200 Taverns Road, South Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1924 to the late George and Ella Wilkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillian P. Wilkins; one son, Michael T. Wilkins; one granddaughter, LaTisha N. Ford (Diane); three sisters, Laura, Mary and Thelma.

He was a member of Providence Baptist Church until declining health and received his education in the Prince George School System in Prince George, VA. He was employed and retired after years of service at Allied Chemical (Honeywell), Hopewell, VA.

Mr. Wilkins leaves to cherish her memory: one sister, Doletha Williamson of New York; daughters, Phyllis W. Fisher (William Jr.), and Diane W. Ford of Colonial Heights, VA; two sons, Horace Wilkins, Jr. (Lillian) and Larry D. Wilkins, Sr.; one granddaughter, Lillian Taylor; two grandsons, Larry D. Wilkins, Jr. and Ryan R. Fisher (Kanisha); one brother-in-law, Daniel Parham (Mary) of North Chesterfield, VA; one sister-in-law, Elsie P. Morrison of Rochester, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

At the request of the family please omit all food items.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
JUL
10
Interment
Southlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
My heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with Diane and Larry Jr and the family. I am sorry for the loss of your family member.
Charlotte Broome
Friend
July 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Wilkins family.I knew Mr.Wilkins well.His Son Michael was my best man at my wedding. I spent many days at his home growing up.Remember to be absent from the body is to be present with the LORD.My prayers are with you at this time.
Calvin Hill
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Praying for the family. Be Blessed. Love to you all.
Myrtle & Kenneth T. Goode
Friend
July 6, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Calvin &Betty Hill
Friend
July 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing, he was a fine man and great neighbor,
Eddie Vlkojan
July 3, 2020
Horace, my friend, my neighbor. I'll always look across Mama's and Daddy's front yard and see you standing there with your hands on your hips and then waving hello. You will be greatly missed each day. Godspeed, rest in peace.

Always,
Bonnie Sheppard Cutter
Bonnie Cutter
Neighbor
