Mr. Horace Wilkins, Sr. of 4200 Taverns Road, South Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1924 to the late George and Ella Wilkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillian P. Wilkins; one son, Michael T. Wilkins; one granddaughter, LaTisha N. Ford (Diane); three sisters, Laura, Mary and Thelma.
He was a member of Providence Baptist Church until declining health and received his education in the Prince George School System in Prince George, VA. He was employed and retired after years of service at Allied Chemical (Honeywell), Hopewell, VA.
Mr. Wilkins leaves to cherish her memory: one sister, Doletha Williamson of New York; daughters, Phyllis W. Fisher (William Jr.), and Diane W. Ford of Colonial Heights, VA; two sons, Horace Wilkins, Jr. (Lillian) and Larry D. Wilkins, Sr.; one granddaughter, Lillian Taylor; two grandsons, Larry D. Wilkins, Jr. and Ryan R. Fisher (Kanisha); one brother-in-law, Daniel Parham (Mary) of North Chesterfield, VA; one sister-in-law, Elsie P. Morrison of Rochester, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
At the request of the family please omit all food items.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.