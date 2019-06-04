|
|
Mr. Howard Rice Cagle, 90, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at his residence in Petersburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sally (Green) Cagle, and his brother, Robert Cagle.
Howard was born on February 12, 1929, in Francisco, Alabama. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having retired at Fort Lee, VA, on November 30, 1969, after 20 years of service. His overseas duty included Germany, Korea and Vietnam. He received the Good Conduct Medal 3rd Award, Vietnam Service Medal (VSM) with two Bronze Service Stars for his part in the Vietnam counter offensive Phase II and III and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device. Upon retirement from active duty, he received an apprenticeship at Cummins Diesel of Virginia. He later worked as a guard Pinkerton Security.
Howard was an Honorary Life Member of the American Legion, J. Thompson Wyatt Post 2, in Petersburg for 31 years, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Arie 882, also in Petersburg. He enjoyed his "little house in the country" where he "nested" for 25 years. When asked, "Where would you live if you had to move?" his answer was, "Aww, I just figured I'd die here!" And he did. Howard will be missed by the friends he has made over the years. Rest on High, Howard; you lived a full life.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Petersburg, Virginia. Howard will be laid to rest in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road. A memorial service will be held at the American Legion, J. Thompson Wyatt Post 2, 820 Winfield Road, Petersburg, Virginia, on Sunday, June 9, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 4 to June 5, 2019