Howard "Buddy" Shackelford Jr., 87, of Petersburg passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Mr. Shackelford served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Stone Container after over 40 years. He loved building and repairing things and even built his own home. He also enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, cleaning and travelling. Above all, he loved his wife and family and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Mr. Shackelford was preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Willa N. Shackelford; children, Joseph Shackelford (Leeann), Neal Shackelford, Betty Murray (Phillip), Wendy Sharpe (Stephen), Adam Shackelford (Lisa) and Mark Murray (Rhonda); 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby and Lane and brother, Richard.
The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.