HOWARD SHACKLEFORD JR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard "Buddy" Shackelford Jr., 87, of Petersburg passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Mr. Shackelford served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Stone Container after over 40 years. He loved building and repairing things and even built his own home. He also enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, cleaning and travelling. Above all, he loved his wife and family and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Mr. Shackelford was preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Willa N. Shackelford; children, Joseph Shackelford (Leeann), Neal Shackelford, Betty Murray (Phillip), Wendy Sharpe (Stephen), Adam Shackelford (Lisa) and Mark Murray (Rhonda); 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby and Lane and brother, Richard.
The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved