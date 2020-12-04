1/1
HOWARD WAYNE THOMAS
1957 - 2020
Howard Wayne Thomas, 63, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on October 28, 1957 in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Harvey Lee Thomas, Jr. and is survived by Barbara Nugent Brooks and Edward Earl Brooks. He is also survived by two sisters, Jacqueline (Jackie) Thomas Davis and Kellie Michelle Thomas, the love of his life, Jill Smith Thomas, and his special fur baby, Annie, along with numerous family members and friends. He retired from Hon Company after 32 years of service. He also work at North Elementary School in Colonial Heights, Prince George Water Authorities and VDOT Church Road. Howard, "Crankbait", enjoyed the outdoor life, fishing, hunting, corn hole, riding his Harley and grilling with family & friends. Each December Howard would donate bikes to a local school for children in need. To honor Howard's memory, in lieu of flowers, we invite you to carry on his tradition.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, VA. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, face masks are required. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com

Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
