E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Veteran's Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Road
Amelia Court House, VA
View Map
HUBERT LOUIS MILLS


1945 - 2019
HUBERT LOUIS MILLS Obituary
Hubert Louis "Herb" Mills, 74, of Disputanta, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1945 to the late Burgess and Jenny Mills of Wayne County, West Virginia and was preceded in death by five brothers, Fred Mills, Kenneth Mills, Jack Mills, Gene Mills, and Hobert Mills. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #17 Springfield, VA; Scottish Rite of Alexandria, VA and Shriner's International of Merrifield, VA. Our Herbie served his country during the Korean Conflict and also served in Saudi Arabia. He retired as a CW3.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Kay; daughters, Natalie of Huntington, WV, Angela Kriste Leo of Columbus, OH, and Barbara Gerty Bright of Columbus, OH; a sister, Virginia Cornwell, host of grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews and greatnephews, too many to name.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 14, 2019 at the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia 23002. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the in our dear Herb's name.
Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
