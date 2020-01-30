|
Hubert "Lee" Weaver III, 64, of Colonial Heights passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born in Petersburg on July 1, 1955. He was a general contractor and a member of Irvington Odd Fellow Lodge #205. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Lee Weaver II and brother, Alan Dale Weaver. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Nancy Boswell (Charles A.); daughter, Jodie Weaver Blanton (Mark); grandchildren, Brandon Weaver and Zachary Blanton; former wife and still caring companion, Mary Weaver; brother, Larry C. Weaver (Mary Beth); sister, Lynette Faye Ellis; special niece, Raven Ellis; numerous other nieces and nephews; half-sisters, Robin and Beth; and devoted friends, Michael Lang, Sharon Shipp, Caroline Wright and Patricia Foote. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2460 Country Drive, Petersburg, Virginia 23803 with Father Ian Yorston officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020