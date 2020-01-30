Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
2460 Country Drive
Petersburg, VA
HUBERT WEAVER III Obituary
Hubert "Lee" Weaver III, 64, of Colonial Heights passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born in Petersburg on July 1, 1955. He was a general contractor and a member of Irvington Odd Fellow Lodge #205. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Lee Weaver II and brother, Alan Dale Weaver. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Nancy Boswell (Charles A.); daughter, Jodie Weaver Blanton (Mark); grandchildren, Brandon Weaver and Zachary Blanton; former wife and still caring companion, Mary Weaver; brother, Larry C. Weaver (Mary Beth); sister, Lynette Faye Ellis; special niece, Raven Ellis; numerous other nieces and nephews; half-sisters, Robin and Beth; and devoted friends, Michael Lang, Sharon Shipp, Caroline Wright and Patricia Foote. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2460 Country Drive, Petersburg, Virginia 23803 with Father Ian Yorston officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
