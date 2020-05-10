|
|
Mr. Hugh Lewis Smith, 80, a native of Dinwiddie County, VA departed this life on April 14, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. Hew was born to the late Charlie and Estelle Smith and grew up in Dinwiddie County. He attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Olive Branch Baptist Church by the late Rev. Dr. T. A. Lacy.
He served in the United States Army, Infantry Division. After serving his country, he lived in New Jersey and later moved to Detroit Michigan where he lived most of his adult life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers; Charles, David, Earl, Henry, Lawrence, and John Claiborne Smith; one sister Madeline Smith Nesbitt.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one son Douglas Reid(Veronica) of New Jersey; three brothers Franklin Smith(Dorothy) of Petersburg, VA, Thomas Smith(Sue), Andrew Smith(Brenda) of Dinwiddie, VA; three sisters Lillian Crawley, Jean Perkins and Lucille Blackwell(Howard) all of Dinwiddie, VA; one sister-in-law Marian Smith of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020