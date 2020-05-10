The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
HUGH SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH L. SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGH L. SMITH Obituary
Mr. Hugh Lewis Smith, 80, a native of Dinwiddie County, VA departed this life on April 14, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. Hew was born to the late Charlie and Estelle Smith and grew up in Dinwiddie County. He attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Olive Branch Baptist Church by the late Rev. Dr. T. A. Lacy.
He served in the United States Army, Infantry Division. After serving his country, he lived in New Jersey and later moved to Detroit Michigan where he lived most of his adult life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers; Charles, David, Earl, Henry, Lawrence, and John Claiborne Smith; one sister Madeline Smith Nesbitt.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one son Douglas Reid(Veronica) of New Jersey; three brothers Franklin Smith(Dorothy) of Petersburg, VA, Thomas Smith(Sue), Andrew Smith(Brenda) of Dinwiddie, VA; three sisters Lillian Crawley, Jean Perkins and Lucille Blackwell(Howard) all of Dinwiddie, VA; one sister-in-law Marian Smith of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now