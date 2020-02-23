Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road
S. Prince George, VA
View Map

HUNTER SIMMONS


1947 - 2020
HUNTER SIMMONS Obituary
Hunter "Pookie" Simmons, 72, of Chesterfield passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born September 5, 1947, he was the son of the late Gordon Webb and Evelyn Kossick Simmons. He was retired from Boar's Head Provision Company. Pookie was a member of the Beach Hunt Club in Chesterfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Lynn Simmons; daughter, Amy L. Dean and son in law, Arthur "Bo", Jr.; son, Braden D. Simmons and daughter in law, Shelly; six grandsons, Arthur "Bo" Dean III, Austin "Brandon" Dean, Ashton "Blakely" Dean, Braden D. Simmons, Jr., Dalton W. Simmons, Greylen V. Simmons, all of Chesterfield; brother, Gordon "Sonny" Simmons of Dinwiddie; and other extended family members. A funeral procession will be leaving the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 to then have a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805, with the Reverend David Prather officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8:00pm, February 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
