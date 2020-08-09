Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share I'YANNI's life story with friends and family

Share I'YANNI's life story with friends and family



The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. A Celebration of Life for I'Yanni Hodges will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Kenneth Cudjoe, Sr., eulogist. Service will be live streamed. A face mask/covering will be required while attending all services.The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store