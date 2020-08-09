1/
I'YANNI HODGES
{ "" }
A Celebration of Life for I'Yanni Hodges will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Kenneth Cudjoe, Sr., eulogist. Service will be live streamed. A face mask/covering will be required while attending all services.
The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com

Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
