Ida B. James, 92, of Colonial Heights, beloved wife and aunt, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Jesus, her family, and friends, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Early James, Jr.; and two sisters, Becky Delaney and Virginia Vick. Ida is survived by two nieces, Anne Elizabeth Smith and Jo Ellen Rose; two great-nephews, Randolph Spain Rose III and Lewis Graham Smith; and one great-niece, Sarah Smith.
She worked for over 40 years at Allied Chemical, which became Honeywell. Ida was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. She loved crossword puzzles and socializing with people. Ida always said, "She Gone" after hearing the news and grieving the passing of someone. So now Ida is gone.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the ASPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019