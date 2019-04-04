Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Blandford Cemetery
319 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IDA JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IDA B. JAMES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IDA B. JAMES Obituary
Ida B. James, 92, of Colonial Heights, beloved wife and aunt, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Jesus, her family, and friends, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Early James, Jr.; and two sisters, Becky Delaney and Virginia Vick. Ida is survived by two nieces, Anne Elizabeth Smith and Jo Ellen Rose; two great-nephews, Randolph Spain Rose III and Lewis Graham Smith; and one great-niece, Sarah Smith.
She worked for over 40 years at Allied Chemical, which became Honeywell. Ida was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. She loved crossword puzzles and socializing with people. Ida always said, "She Gone" after hearing the news and grieving the passing of someone. So now Ida is gone.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the ASPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now