Mother Ida Louise Mason Harrison, 79 years old of 10814 Quaker Road Dinwiddie County, Virginia was called from Labor to Glory on November 12, 2019 at her residence surrounded by so much love. Ida Harrison was born the second oldest in Sussex/Waverly County, Virginia on January 15, 1940 to the Late Mr. Clarence Charles Mason, Sr. and the Late Mrs. Ida Louise Mason. She was raised in Waverly, VA by her grandparents the Late Richard and Lessie Mae Mason. Ida was the older sister to her younger decease siblings, The Late Mrs. Frances Marie Mason-Stevens and the late Mr. James Ernest Mason.
Mother Ida Harrison was married to which she deeply and truly adored the Late but Legendary, Deacon Charles Leon Harrison, Sr. for 60 years until his departing death in August 2017. She leaves to cherish, love and honor her; her five children of grace and love. Her oldest two daughters; Loretta Harrison-Walker of Henrico, Valerie Jean Harrison of Henrico her one son Charles Leon Harrison, Jr. of North Carolina (Roxanna), her devoted and faithful daughters, Charlestine Harrison-Hill of Washington, DC, and Sandra Harrison-weaver of Midlothian.
Mother Harrison leaves to carry out the deep love from her heart; her Grandchildren:
Darryl James (DJ) Hill (Tanesia), Thomas Jumetris Trotter,Sr. (Rebecca), Henry"Andre" Hill (Monica), Tharelle"Juroine"Trotter, Sr., Britnae Rachelle Hill, Tharoine"Jumell"Trotter,Sr., Charles Leon Harrison III (Leah), Corey Leon Harrison (Rashida), Aurelia Janay Jones, Christopher Wendell Harrison, Charisse Laticia Harrison, Antoine Harrison, James, Sachiko.
Her Thankful Third Generation, her Great-Grandchildren, Deneshia (Dene), Daijah, Aleigha, Zymareon(Ziggy), Jumetris, Jr. (Meek), Jumell, Jr.(Mellie-Moo), Juroine, Jr, (JR), Brielle, Juvoine', Brioine', Damonte', McKenzie, Justin, Jaycee, Jaymison, Zyanna, Nevaeh, Chorri, Charrine, Chamyle, MJ, Renae, Jayden, Jordan, Jamiya, King
Mother Ida M. Harrison also leaves to love and cherish; her oldest brother and only surviving sibling; Mr. Clarence Charles Mason, Sr., Her Brothers- In-Law, Ernest E. Harrison, Stanley R. Harrison (Julie). She leaves to remember through love many Nieces, Nephews, a host of Friends and other relatives. Her special nephews who traveled long distance to be by her side; Rufus Mason and Alfonzo Mason.
Ida Harrison worked at Centex Optical Center for a number of years. She then exceled forward in attending Beautician School. Mother Harrison was favored by God with the support and encouragement by her husband to capture her license as a Beautician. She became a business owner of her own Beauty Shop; she named it "IDA's UNISEX BEAUTY SALON".
Mother Ida Harrison was a member for 50 years at Calvary Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ where the Under Shepherd, Founder and Pastor was The Late Apostle Wesley M. Taylor, Sr. and Pastor presently is District Elder Wesley M. Taylor, Sr. Mother Ida Harrison served as a Sunday School Teacher, in the Missionary Department, Member in in The Willing Workers Singing Group, she was a Choir Member and whatever capacity that she was called to do. Mother Harrison sang with a strong Alto voice and she loved music
Our Father God is Sovereign, Omnipresence and Omnipotent Powers upon another faithful servant. She fought a good fight, she finished her course, and she kept the faith. On November 12, 2019 in the sweet hour of 4:00 pm while being surrounded by her children and nurses; GOD called the name of Ida L. Mason Harrison; God grace her Husband Deacon Charles Leon Harrison, Sr. to escort Mother Ida Harrison into eternal life where they both are now resting together in Glory with Our Heavenly Father God.
Funeral services for Mother Ida Mason Harrison will be held 11AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Calvary Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 110 Dunlop St., Petersburg, VA , District Elder Wesley Taylor, Jr., officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10-5 pm at the funeral home and the family will receive friends from 6-7 pm at the church. Interment will follow the service at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019