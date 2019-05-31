Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for INGEBORG KEGRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

INGEBORG HILDAGARD KEGRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

INGEBORG HILDAGARD KEGRIS Obituary
Ingeborg Hildagard Kegris, 87, of Chester, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Elizabeth Sautner Brückner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Kegris; and a daughter, Christi Kegris. Mrs. Kegris was a loving and devoted mother and wife.
She is survived by a son, Jacob Kegris and wife, Lorrene; a daughter, Maryanne Yakelwicz and husband, Fred; grandsons, Johnny Glantz and Richard J. Kegris; granddaughters, Amy C. Ferguson and husband, Charles, Stacey M. Newton and husband, Josh and Angela Beazley and husband, Chisholm; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now