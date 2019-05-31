|
Ingeborg Hildagard Kegris, 87, of Chester, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Elizabeth Sautner Brückner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Kegris; and a daughter, Christi Kegris. Mrs. Kegris was a loving and devoted mother and wife.
She is survived by a son, Jacob Kegris and wife, Lorrene; a daughter, Maryanne Yakelwicz and husband, Fred; grandsons, Johnny Glantz and Richard J. Kegris; granddaughters, Amy C. Ferguson and husband, Charles, Stacey M. Newton and husband, Josh and Angela Beazley and husband, Chisholm; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to June 1, 2019