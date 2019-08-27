|
Mrs. Irene Creighton W. Goodwyn, 94, of 1131 Palm Street Hopewell, Virginia, entered eternal rest peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 4, 1925, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to the late Cornelius Creighton and Henrietta Williams Creighton.
At an early age, she confessed Christ and became a member of the Mount Poole Baptist Church, Ford, Virginia. Over the years, she has participated and held many leadership roles within the church. She was a member of the Hospitality Ministry. She served the Pastors Aide Ministry for 75 years and was the former President. She was also the President of the Ushers Ministry, where she was a member for 65 years. She also was Vice President of the Ushers Union. Mrs. Goodwyn was the Mother of Mount Poole and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She retired from Fort Lee as a Supervisory Mail Clerk with the Postal System and was a former employee with Fort Pickett, Blackstone, Virginia. Mrs. Goodwyn was the mother of Mt. Poole Baptist Church, and her presence will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved her dearly.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Willie Williams, Jr. (Rosemary), Margaret Gilliam, Waverly Williams, and Dorothy Carr; two siblings, Curtis Creighton, and Kate Creighton Roane; she also leaves to cherish 74 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends, to include a nephew, Louis Goodwyn.
The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses at Care Advantage, Colonial Heights, and Encompass Hospice Nurse Specialist, Chester Virginia. Special thanks to Ereyanna Cross, Raven Gilliam, Willie Williams, Margaret Gilliam, Mary Creighton, Waverly Williams, Wendy Threatt, and Tonya Taylor.
A homegoing celebration will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mt Poole Baptist Church, with the Pastor Elect, Rev. Kevin Graham, eulogist, and Rev. Roy C. Spratley, Assistant Pastor, officiant. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter, Dorothy Carr, 9803 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie, and will assemble there at 12 Noon on the day of the service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019