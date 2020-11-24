Irene E. Phillips, 52, of Petersburg, VA departed her life on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 5, 1968, to the late Mary Daymond and William Jones.
At an early age, she confessed Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Jarratt, VA. Irene attended Petersburg High School and was employed as a VNA for many years at Southside Regional Home Health Care. She loved spending time with her grandkids, family, and friends. She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, playing bingo, and cards. She was a passionate woman who loved to give, help, and take care of others.
She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband Gerald Phillips, one son Gerald Phillips, Jr., three daughters Tawanda Jones (Kalreece), Jerica Jones, and Brittaney Phillips all of Petersburg, VA, six grandchildren Delajuan, Kayvion, Kenneth Clanton, Antonio Wood, Bryson and Nevaeh Phillips, a stepfather John Daymond, two brothers William Jones of Chester, VA and Brian Greene (Tamala) of Petersburg, VA, three sisters Stacy Jones of Chester, VA, Juanita Jones, and Critia Mckinnie of Petersburg, VA, two godsisters Tomesia Tucker and Tahmesha White, one stepsister Stephanie Hobbs, seven brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, three godchildren Demarreo Walker, Tamika Mckinnie, and Anaya Mason, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her unconditionally.
Public viewing will be held from 12 pm to 8 pm Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Petersburg Chapel.
A graveside service for Mrs. Phillips will be 1 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24901 Ridge Road, McKenney, VA
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us