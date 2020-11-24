1/1
IRENE E. PHILLIPS
1968 - 2020
Irene E. Phillips, 52, of Petersburg, VA departed her life on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 5, 1968, to the late Mary Daymond and William Jones.

At an early age, she confessed Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Jarratt, VA. Irene attended Petersburg High School and was employed as a VNA for many years at Southside Regional Home Health Care. She loved spending time with her grandkids, family, and friends. She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, playing bingo, and cards. She was a passionate woman who loved to give, help, and take care of others.

She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband Gerald Phillips, one son Gerald Phillips, Jr., three daughters Tawanda Jones (Kalreece), Jerica Jones, and Brittaney Phillips all of Petersburg, VA, six grandchildren Delajuan, Kayvion, Kenneth Clanton, Antonio Wood, Bryson and Nevaeh Phillips, a stepfather John Daymond, two brothers William Jones of Chester, VA and Brian Greene (Tamala) of Petersburg, VA, three sisters Stacy Jones of Chester, VA, Juanita Jones, and Critia Mckinnie of Petersburg, VA, two godsisters Tomesia Tucker and Tahmesha White, one stepsister Stephanie Hobbs, seven brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, three godchildren Demarreo Walker, Tamika Mckinnie, and Anaya Mason, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her unconditionally.

Public viewing will be held from 12 pm to 8 pm Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Petersburg Chapel.

A graveside service for Mrs. Phillips will be 1 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24901 Ridge Road, McKenney, VA

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
7 entries
November 23, 2020
The lord is my shepherd I shall not want
Kay Pepper
Friend
November 23, 2020
My condolences to the family. She was truly a kind and loving person.
Tyra Hicks
Friend
November 23, 2020
You got your wings angel God has received such a wonderful lady ,to the family ,words cannot express the sorrow you are going through but I love you all and anything I can do for y’all please don’t hesitate to ask. My deepest condolences to y’all ❤❤❤❤
Valerie Wiggins
November 23, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy From John & Krista Ampey MY COUSIN , JOB WELL DONE . HEAVEN HAS TRULY GAIN ANOTHER ANGEL.
John Ampey
Family
November 23, 2020
I remember growing up and you being at Gma Geraldine house. You were always humble in spirit. Uncle Gerald and family I am praying for your strength in the days ahead. One thing I know for sure you know and trust God and he will comfort you all.
Mahala Carter-Moore
Family
November 23, 2020
Irene was such a sweet person who I and our patient's loved at SRHH. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I know she will be greatly missed.
Lorinne Thomasson
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
Sorry to hear about Irene keeping the family in my prayer
Tracey Spain
Friend
