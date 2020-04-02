|
|
Good morning to you. Good morning to you. We're all in our places with sun shining faces,... O, this is the way to start a new day...
Irene Elizabeth Bates Wilson answered to Ma, Mom, Momma and even, Buster. She never claimed she could sing, but this song, "Good Morning to You" she often sung to her family.
She sang this song in a very animated way with conviction and no shame, always ending with a laugh and kind smile! We loved that and loved her as we laughed along. She was our personal stand up comedian who performed daily, dishing out one liners which brought us to our knees with laughter. Her creativity extended into the arts, whether drawing, designing or her constant moving around of home furnishing.
At 96 years of age, we can truly say our Mother's spirit was the evolution of kind, kinder and kindest. She was the sunshine in our lives. She lived her life with style, grace and a quick wit.
Our Mother loved the Lord and her family. She greeted whomever she met like family, with a big hug and smile.
On the wings of angels, Irene departed this life on March 28, 2020. She is now resting with her Lord and Savior and in the company of her husband of 40 years, Henry Giles Wilson and our amazing brother, Darryl Wayne Wilson, as well as with other family and friends.
Mom, we know this is only a temporary separation from us. Give Dad and Darryl a hug. Tell Dad to leave the light on. One day we'll all be together again.
Irene was born in Sutherland, Virginia, on September 16, 1923, to the late Airy and Thomas Bates and was one of five children. Irene retired from the Petersburg Public School System after serving many years as a Teacher's Aide. She loved interacting with children and worked at Giles B. Cook, Jackson and Westview Elementary Schools. She was a devoted member of Gillfield Baptist Church where she served as an usher and was a member of the Missionary Society. Irene also participated in the "Feed The Homeless" Ministry at Gillfield. She was recognized as a Community Pearl for her dedicated service to Family, Community and Humankind given by Alpha Omega Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Finer Womanhood Program. Irene was a dedicated Military Spouse and a long time member of the Fort Lee Area Spouses Club.
Rene, as she was affectionately called, also participated in the Rocky Branch Church Seniors Ministry. She enjoyed attending concerts, programs and events at Gillfield Baptist Church. Irene also enjoyed attending various activities like sporting events refereed by her son, Michael. She enjoyed visiting Colorado and spending time with her daughter, Faye and granddaughter, Elleana particularly that visit to the horse and llama farm. She enjoyed going to Blues Clubs in Washington, DC with her son, Terry. She also enjoyed being chauffeured around in Juan's various show cars. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed seeing her great grandchildren's participation in many activities. Her finger was on the pulse of it all.
Irene was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Ademujohn; brothers, Thomas Bates, Marshall Bates and Freddie Bates.
Irene's wonderful memories will be cherished by sons, Henry Michael Wilson, Sutherland Virginia, Juan Wendell Wilson (Thomila), Petersburg Virginia, and Terry DeVone Wilson, Falls Church, Virginia; and her daughter, Valencia Faye Tate, Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Juankneca Wycale Wilson, Petersburg Virginia, Juankeara Wynzale Wilson, Petersburg Virginia, Juan Wendell Wilson Jr, Richmond, Virginia, Michael Caleb Wilson, Richmond Virginia, and Elleana Elizabeth Wilson Tate, Denver Colorado. Irene had four great grandchildren, Jiyiahe Lewis, Petersburg, Virginia, Jiyeonn Lewis, Petersburg Virginia, Jiyilique Lewis, Petersburg Virginia, and Jiyizale Lewis, Petersburg Virginia.
She is survived by one loving sister-in-law, Dorothy Bates. She is also survived by her loving and devoted first cousin, Thelma B. Jones. Irene is also survived by many wonderful relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . P.O. Box 417005 Boston Massachusetts, 02241-7005 or call 1-800-242-7005.
At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020