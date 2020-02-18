|
Irene Leslie Floyd, age 89, of Hopewell, went home to be with the Lord and her husband Louis on Monday, February 17, 2020. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member off the New Jerusalem Church, she was also a very devoted supporter of The Super Kids Ministry. Mrs. Floyd is preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Marglett Doss, and husband; Louis Floyd. She is survived by her son, Vernell "Les" Mayhew; daughters, Carolyn Cline and Vickie Ayers; brother, William Doss; sister, Shirley Mills. Family will receive friends at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Chester. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Elmcroft Senior Living and Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020