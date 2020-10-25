Mrs. Irish Merine Elizabeth Hunt Hill of 633 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA, quietly made her transition early Monday morning, October 19, 2020.
She left to cherish her memory her daughter, Cheryl Hill Butler of Richmond, VA; her son, Terrence Hill (Crystal) of Charlotte, NC; ten grandchildren, Renault, (with whom she was particularly close), Richard,Jeremiah (Danielle), Dwight, Jazmin, Torri, Trentina, Keisha (Larry), Barry and Jonathan; one great grandson, Taelin and a second who is expected in November. She is also survived by four siblings: Ella Langford of North Chesterfield, VA, Carol Leigh (Romelio) of Cincinnati, OH, Royal Hunt (Sheila) of Surry, VA, and Diane Hamilton of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Adriana Leigh and Jamiesha Clay; nephews, Samuel Martin Langford, Royal Hunt, Jr. and John Hunt; as well as numerous cousins and friends. She was particularly close friends with Mrs. Ruby Fleming and Mrs. Mary Smith as well as special family friend, Ms. Deborah Willis.
Irish was preceded in death by her son, James Robert Hill and sister, Jean Doris Hunt.
Irish was born in Prince George County on April 12, 1942 to Luevinia Parham Hunt and James Daniel Hunt. She attended Providence School and JEJ Moore High School. She accepted Christ at an early age joining Providence Baptist Church, Prince George where she served on the missionary and pastoral committees. She later became a Watch Care member at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chesterfield County when the family moved while continuing to attend Providence. She attended church regularly until her health limited her mobility. She also made sure that her children received their religious education from a young age.
She was employed at Seward Luggage Factory prior to attending LaRose Beauty School. After her graduation, she worked at Barbara's Beauty Salon for 32 years. She also worked in housekeeping at Virginia State University until her first stroke in May 2002.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Morris Harding, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Bonner-Parham Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.