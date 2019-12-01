|
Irvin William Singman, 73, of Hopewell, VA passed away Friday, November 8th.
He was a wonderful Father, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He is survived by his daughter, Audrey Michelle Singman of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Judy Singman Roberts and husband, John Roberts of Greenville, NC; and sister, Carolyn Hagee and husband, Carl Hagee of McKenny, VA. Irvin will be missed by all his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019