Roland Specter, 88 of Chesterfield County (formerly Petersburg), died January 10, 2020. Roland was the son of the late Hyman Specter and Bertha Specter of Emporia, VA. He was preceded in death by wife, Gerry Specter. He is survived by two sons, Mark Specter, and Steven Specter; two grandchildren, Jamie Specter and Kevin Specter (Courtney); great-grandson, Ethan Specter; and his sister, Janice S. Kingoff.
Roland graduated from Greensville County High School and attended the college of William and Mary and University of Richmond along with serving as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he held a Combat Infantry Badge. Later, Roland founded and operated Specter Construction Company for over 55 years. Roland was very active in the Home Builders Association where he served as Southside Virginia's President for two terms, state President, national representative and received many awards such as Outstanding Building Member, State Hall of Fame, Distinguished Service Award and Life Spike. Roland was a dedicated member of Congregation Brith Achim since moving to Petersburg in 1957. He served as President of the temple on several occasions, very active in the Brith Achim Cemetery Corporation, B'Nai Brith Lodge and was a member of numerous committees. Besides the Home Builders and Congregation Brith Achim, Roland was active in numerous charitable organizations and activities, which include: Past President United Way of Southside Virginia, Board Member of Beth Shalom Home/Woods, Advisory Board Nations Bank (Bank of America), Eagle Scout and Scout Master, Southside Regional Medical Center Board, Dinwiddie Airport Authority, Planning Commission of Petersburg, VA, Mayor and Vice Mayor of Petersburg City Council,
A graveside funeral service will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Brith Achim Cemetery, 545 S. Crater Road. Family will receive friends at Country Club of Petersburg following the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Congregation Brith Achim, P.O. Box 1507, 314 South Boulevard, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020