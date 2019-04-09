Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Timberville Church of the Nazarene
ISA JEAN CALLAN Obituary
Isa Jean Callan, 66 of Mount Jackson, left this life on April 4th, 2019. Isa was a loving grandmother and mother. She was also a good friend to many, many people. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her bright smile, sharp wit, infectious laughter, and flare for finding all the color in life.
She worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Virginia Department of Agriculture for several years.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles Headley. She is survived by her mother Sally Decker; three sisters Molly Gochenour, Jackie Decker, and Paula Decker; two sons Ryan Callan and Scott Callan; one grandchild Anders Callan; and countless friends.
Isa was born on August 24th, 1952, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Her life took her many places, but the Shenandoah Valley became her home. She always said she was put on this earth to be a mother and grandmother, and it's that role she most enjoyed. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Timberville Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Todd Thomas officiating.
Condolences may shared at www.kygers.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
