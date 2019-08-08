|
|
Isabell Moore Fristoe, 84, of North Dinwiddie, passed away on, Monday August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Raymond and Gladys Petty Moore; her husband, Douglas Arnold Fristoe; grandson, Timothy A. Brooks; one brother; and one sister. Isabell was a longtime member of the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her daughters, Trudy Fristoe, Kim Brooks; grandchildren, Doug Brooks (Lisa), Dana Brooks (Willie), Leslie Myers (Jonathan); seven great-grandchildren; a longtime companion, Ed Powell; several nephews, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park in Prince George. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019