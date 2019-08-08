Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Prince George, VA
View Map
ISABELL MOORE FRISTOE


1934 - 2019
ISABELL MOORE FRISTOE Obituary
Isabell Moore Fristoe, 84, of North Dinwiddie, passed away on, Monday August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Raymond and Gladys Petty Moore; her husband, Douglas Arnold Fristoe; grandson, Timothy A. Brooks; one brother; and one sister. Isabell was a longtime member of the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her daughters, Trudy Fristoe, Kim Brooks; grandchildren, Doug Brooks (Lisa), Dana Brooks (Willie), Leslie Myers (Jonathan); seven great-grandchildren; a longtime companion, Ed Powell; several nephews, and other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park in Prince George. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
