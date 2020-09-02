Mr. Ivory Weaver of 529 Shore Street, Petersburg, Virginia departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.
Ivory was born June 4, 1958 to the late Gladys and Vernon Weaver, Sr., and the grandson of the late Lucille Jones and attended the Petersburg Public School Systems.
Ivory attended the Petersburg Public School Systems and was a veteran of the United States Army. He also worked at Penaton Feed and Seed in Petersburg Virginia. Ivory was loved by many people in the neighborhood. He enjoyed listening to music, looking at TV and he was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Vernon Weaver, Sr., his brothers. Clifton Weaver and Vernon Weaver, Jr., and his grandmother, Lucille Jones.
Ivory leaves to cherish his memories his sisters, Gaily Fisher of Saginaw, MI and Alesia Weaver of Petersburg, Va.; one brother, Bobby Weaver of Petersburg, Va.; two half sisters, Annette Crawley and Barbara McCrae of Petersburg Va.; one half brother, Tyrone McCrae of Petersburg, Va.; numerous of nieces, nephews and two great nieces he adore, C'Niyah Weaver, Ta'Siyah Weaver, a great nephew Larry Weaver, Jr. and not last but the least Marcus Barlow (Shawanda) of Petersburg Va.; friends, all his Delectable Heights friends, Jimmy, Mr. Crockett's, Jimmes Barlow, Shelverdine Smith and the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ Family.
A public viewing will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3pm – 9pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment. Drive in funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1p.m. at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax Street Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia 10300 Pridesville Rd. Amelia, Virginia at 9:00 a.m.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence 529 Shore St. Petersburg Virginia on the day of the service at 11:45a.m.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
