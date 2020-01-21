|
J. Roy Hodges, 63, passed away January 11, 2020, surrounded by love. He was the son of the late Bill and Frances Hodges and the husband of Kellie Thomas.
Roy leaves his son, J. Benton Hodges; his grandchildren, Alyssa VonCannon and Bailey Hodges; his great granddaughter, Eleanor; his sister, Wanda Hodges Kelly and her family, Victor, William and Frances. Cherished friends, James Ritchie Jr, W. Stanley Chappell, Buck Brockwell, and Fulton Brewer also mourn the loss of this beloved man.
Roy served the county of Dinwiddie as a member of law enforcement from 1975-2010. Please consider a donation in his honor to the Dinwiddie Fallen Officers Scholarship, Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office, 13850 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie VA 23841.
A memorial service will be held January 26, 2020, 2pm at Petersburg SDA Church, 300 Poplar Drive, Petersburg VA 23805.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020