Jack Augusta Mayes Jr., 69, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away suddenly at his residence and went to be with his Lord on May 20, 2019. Born November 15, 1949, in Petersburg, VA, Jack was the son of the late Jack A. Mayes Sr. and Lois Rinker Mayes. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Betty Haddon Mayes; a brother, Steven E. Mayes; special sisters-in-law, Penny Edwards (Jim), Brenda Reese (Ray) and Sue Henshaw (Donnie), and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack attended Midway School, graduated from Dinwiddie High School and went on to attend Richard Bland College before entering the military. He proudly served with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam. He was a carpenter by trade and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Jack was a faithful follower of Christ and a true servant of the Lord. He will be remembered as a devoted friend, a good neighbor and an asset to his community. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Woodcock officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Baptist Church (Handicap Ramp Fund), 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019