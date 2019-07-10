Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Oaklawn Baptist Church
7925 Hickory Road
South Chesterfield, VA
JACK D. LEABHART JR.


1954 - 2019
JACK D. LEABHART JR. Obituary
On the evening of July 6, 2019, our beloved brother Dale passed away after being struck by a vehicle on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Born in Petersburg, Virginia, on March 10, 1954, Dale was the son of Jack Dale Leabhart Sr. and Frances Leabhart Driggers. Both parents preceded him in death.

Although faced with obstacles, he was able to live independently and was welcomed by friends in his apartment complex and in the bread store where he often helped out.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Shelby Leabhart Harper (Chris) of Matoaca, Patricia Leabhart Sheppard of Tampa, FL, Dwight David Leabhart (Cindy) of Shrewsbury, PA, and Charles Allen Leabhart of Colonial Heights. Dale had numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who also grieve over his sudden death.

A memorial service will be held at Oaklawn Baptist Church, 7925 Hickory Road, South Chesterfield, on Thursday, June 11, at 6:00 p.m, Reverend Wayne Williams officiating.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019
