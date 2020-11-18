1/1
JACK EDWARD CRUPPENINK
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Edward Cruppenink, 89, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully at his home in Hopewell, VA. Mr. Cruppenink was born on September 19, 1931 in Westville, IL to Joe and Julie Cruppenink. He was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served on the battleship, USS New Jersey. He married Eleanor Jean Ward on September 20, 1952. Mr. Cruppenink, with his wife, moved to Hopewell, VA after the war and raised two sons. He was heavily involved in the local community having previously held a Commanding position with the local VFW and gave decades of service to city league baseball, coaching and umpiring many generations of youth.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kirk Cruppenink. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Cruppenink; his son, Michael Cruppenink (Maria), daughter-in-law, Debbie; five grandchildren, Carrie Watko (Douglas), Michael Cruppenink (Vicky), Corey Cruppenink, Clayton Cruppenink (Clare), Emily Sharp; eight dearly loved great-grandchildren; and sister, Connie Pierce; Jack will be missed immensely by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Appomattox Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Hopewell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved