Jack Edward Cruppenink, 89, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully at his home in Hopewell, VA. Mr. Cruppenink was born on September 19, 1931 in Westville, IL to Joe and Julie Cruppenink. He was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served on the battleship, USS New Jersey. He married Eleanor Jean Ward on September 20, 1952. Mr. Cruppenink, with his wife, moved to Hopewell, VA after the war and raised two sons. He was heavily involved in the local community having previously held a Commanding position with the local VFW and gave decades of service to city league baseball, coaching and umpiring many generations of youth.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kirk Cruppenink. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Cruppenink; his son, Michael Cruppenink (Maria), daughter-in-law, Debbie; five grandchildren, Carrie Watko (Douglas), Michael Cruppenink (Vicky), Corey Cruppenink, Clayton Cruppenink (Clare), Emily Sharp; eight dearly loved great-grandchildren; and sister, Connie Pierce; Jack will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.