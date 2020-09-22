Jack Ernest Murray, 82, of Carson passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born in Abington, VA on February 23, 1938, he was the son of the late Dock and Ardna Murray, and was also preceded in death by his grandson, Joey Boyd; four brothers; and two sisters. He was a member of Destination Church, where he nurtured his strong relationship with God. Jack always tried to help people, living by his motto, "Just do the right thing". He found solace in being outdoors and he loved to go fishing. For 40 years, he worked for Honeywell, where he took extreme pride in his job as a quality control inspector. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Betty Jean Murray; four children, Carolyn Hudgins and husband, Robert, Susanne Bond and husband, Andy, Leonard Daniel and wife, Barbara, Bobby Daniel and wife, Jessica; 13 grandchildren, Jaime, Chris, Drew, Raychel, Samantha, Sarah, Bradley, Ashley, Lexi, Josh, Andrew, Kara, Nate; seven great-grandchildren, William, Brandon, Josephine, Kali, Nadia, Jayden, Livi; two sisters, Betty Price, Kate Marek; brother, Curtis Murray; and other extended family members and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 103 S. Adams Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.