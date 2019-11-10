Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
JACK H. MOORE


1932 - 2019
JACK H. MOORE Obituary
Jack H. Moore, 86, of Chester, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on November 25, 1932 to the late Simon H. and Mary Day Moore and was preceded in death by his sister, Mary M. Halloway. Mr. Moore served his country for four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War and served a combined 40 years as a police officer for the City of Petersburg, Richard Bland College, and J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College. He was a member of a number of organizations including Petersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles #882, American Legion Post 284, a 60-year member and Past Master of Petersburg #15 AF and AM, affiliated Past Master of Blandford #3 AF and AM, The Scottish Rite, and Acca Shriners.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynn Langster Moore; sons, Keith Moore of Monrovia, California, Jack Bardy (Dawn) of Newport News, Virginia, Steve Bardy (Jay) of Orlando, Florida, and Ronnie Moore of Dinwiddie, Virginia; daughters, Gwen Cox (Tom) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Jody Spain of Dinwiddie, Virginia; grandsons, Blake Moore, Allan Cox, Ryan Cox, and Herbie Spain; granddaughters, Emma Wishnoff and Angel Riggins; and brother, Lazarus "Lee" Moore of Church Road, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park to follow.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (donate.lovetotherescue.org).
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
