JACK LEROY FEE


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JACK LEROY FEE Obituary
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:27 a.m., God received another angel, Jack Leroy Fee. Jack was born in Lansing, Michigan, and resided in Petersburg, VA, for much of his life. He was the son of the late MSGT Charles R. Fee, Sr. and Annie Francis Fee; and brother, Charles R. Fee, Jr.
Jack is survived by his brother, Jerry L. Fee and his wife, Lisa of McKenney; daughter, Erika Hurst Jenkins of Hopewell; and grandson, Evan. He is also survived by his step-mother, Carol B. Fee; and 2 step-brothers, Mike and Christopher Woodard.
A memorial service will be held at Jerry and Lisa's house at a later date. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 14 to June 15, 2019
