|
|
Jack Tyler Craig, 24, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Jack was a kind and loving person who loved to play his guitar and video games. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jane Craig.
He is survived by his mother, Shannon Dance; father, Jack Craig; sisters, Shana Craig and Alexis Moody; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Kitty Dance; a cousin, Kayla Dance (Austin) and her mother, Keri Eley; and his best friend, Devon Evans.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, followed by interment at Blandford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019