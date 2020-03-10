|
Jackie Dennis White, 72, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Charles and Pauline Shires White; and was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Leon" White. Jackie was a United States Navy veteran having faithfully served on the U.S.S. Princeton. He was a longtime member of Sycamore United Methodist Church and had retired from DuPont after 40 plus years of dedicated service. Mr. White is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Sibold White; an aunt, Ethel Lamanca of Roanoke, VA; one cousin, Betty Davis and her family of Raleigh, NC; a brother-in-law, Wayne Sibold and wife, Drema; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A funeral service will also be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown, WV, with burial to follow in Peterstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sycamore United Methodist Church, 9710 Old Stage Rd., Prince George, VA 23875 in memory of Jackie White. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020