Judith (Jackie) Frost Woodruff passed away on February 18, 2020 peacefully at her home in Prince George, Virginia. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Allen Lewis Frost, and her mother Lois Taylor Frost.
Jackie was born in Roanoke, Virginia in 1944. She graduated from Longwood College with a bachelor degree in Elementary Education. She also earned her master's degree from Virginia State University in Education Administration. She taught fourth grade in Prince George County for 42 years.
Teaching was Jackie's gift in life. She loved the students she taught very much and kept in contact with many of them throughout the years. Jackie was a past member of the Matoaca Woman's Club as well as the Prince George Rotary Club. She also at attended Newville United Methodist Church and loved her Sunday school class. Jackie loved serving and helping others in her community.
Jackie is survived by her husband Benton E. Woodruff and her two children; Jennifer Royster and husband Eric, and Chris Harvey and wife Sherri. She loved her family and her grandchildren brought her so much joy. She is survived by her grandchildren; Matthew, Jonathan, Aaron, Hannah, Lexi, Cole, Hope, and Morgan. Jackie is also survived by her beloved dog Bentley.
A memorial will be held, 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Burrowsville Ruritian Club, 17410 James River Dr., Disputanta, VA 23842 with the Rev. Gilbert Elder officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Newville United Methodist Church, 9014 Hines Rd Disputanta, VA 23842.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.