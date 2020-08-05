1/1
JACQUELINE A. WOMACK
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Jacqueline A. Womack entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center with her brother, Horace Jones by her side. She was born January 23, 1944 to the late Eddie and Julia Jones. Being one of eleven children, Jacqueline naturally had a nurturing spirit.

Jacqueline met and married the love of her life, Charlie D. Womack, Sr., while she was living in Norfolk. From their union they had and raised two children, Lisa Womack of Hopewell, Virginia, Charlie D. Womack, Jr. of Norfolk, Virginia, and three step-children, Pete Horn, Damien Womack and Tiffany McClease.

She accepted the Lord and her Savior at a young age. When she moved from Norfolk back to Waverly, she joined Christian Fellowship Church where she became an active member until her health declined.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Lisa Womack Brooks (Donald), Charlie D. Womack, Jr. and Pete Horn; three grandchildren, LeShanna Womack, Vanldray Womack, and Andrea Davis; five great grandchildren, Tyrese Womack, Domonick Womack, Makhail Womack, Jeremiah Womack, and Jermaine Womack; three sisters, Bobbie J. Wilkins (Lawrence), Shelia Jones and Rosemary Jones; two brothers, Rev. Horace Jones (Sylvia), Clyde Jones (Letitia); one sister-in-law, Faye Jones; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Garland Chamberliss, eulogist. The interment to follow at the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Waverly, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Interment
First Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tina Garrett
Family
August 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Celestine Givings
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved