Mrs. Jacqueline A. Womack entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center with her brother, Horace Jones by her side. She was born January 23, 1944 to the late Eddie and Julia Jones. Being one of eleven children, Jacqueline naturally had a nurturing spirit.
Jacqueline met and married the love of her life, Charlie D. Womack, Sr., while she was living in Norfolk. From their union they had and raised two children, Lisa Womack of Hopewell, Virginia, Charlie D. Womack, Jr. of Norfolk, Virginia, and three step-children, Pete Horn, Damien Womack and Tiffany McClease.
She accepted the Lord and her Savior at a young age. When she moved from Norfolk back to Waverly, she joined Christian Fellowship Church where she became an active member until her health declined.
Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Lisa Womack Brooks (Donald), Charlie D. Womack, Jr. and Pete Horn; three grandchildren, LeShanna Womack, Vanldray Womack, and Andrea Davis; five great grandchildren, Tyrese Womack, Domonick Womack, Makhail Womack, Jeremiah Womack, and Jermaine Womack; three sisters, Bobbie J. Wilkins (Lawrence), Shelia Jones and Rosemary Jones; two brothers, Rev. Horace Jones (Sylvia), Clyde Jones (Letitia); one sister-in-law, Faye Jones; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Garland Chamberliss, eulogist. The interment to follow at the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.