Ms. Jacqueline "Jackie" Francini Peterson Claiborne of Fort Washington, MD, departed this life on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at 10:01 A.M, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
Born June 3, 1946, in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Rose Marie Peterson. She was a graduate of Peabody High School Class of 1964.
She retired from the federal government after 36 years of dedicated service as a Manager, Program Analyst at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Jackie was a faithful member of Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, Clinton, MD. She was a true fashion connoisseur and a precious gem to those she loved and befriended over the years.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving parents-inlaw, Connie Lee Claiborne, Sr. and Murial B. Claiborne of Petersburg, VA.
She leaves to cherish her memories a dedicated, loving son, Christopher Vashan Claiborne (Laketra) of Tampa, FL; three granddaughters, Alexis Morgan Claiborne of Suwanee, GA, Deja I. Barnes (Jordan) of Beaufort, SC, and Zoe C. Claiborne of Tampa, FL; a great-grandson, Roman C. Barnes of Beaufort, SC; a loving and devoted best friend, Gloria G. Tucker (Thomas) of Richmond, VA; and a host of devoted cousins and many devoted lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Final arrangements entrusted to J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 11416 Sand Stone Rock Drive, Riverview, FL 33569 or registered at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Born June 3, 1946, in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Rose Marie Peterson. She was a graduate of Peabody High School Class of 1964.
She retired from the federal government after 36 years of dedicated service as a Manager, Program Analyst at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Jackie was a faithful member of Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, Clinton, MD. She was a true fashion connoisseur and a precious gem to those she loved and befriended over the years.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving parents-inlaw, Connie Lee Claiborne, Sr. and Murial B. Claiborne of Petersburg, VA.
She leaves to cherish her memories a dedicated, loving son, Christopher Vashan Claiborne (Laketra) of Tampa, FL; three granddaughters, Alexis Morgan Claiborne of Suwanee, GA, Deja I. Barnes (Jordan) of Beaufort, SC, and Zoe C. Claiborne of Tampa, FL; a great-grandson, Roman C. Barnes of Beaufort, SC; a loving and devoted best friend, Gloria G. Tucker (Thomas) of Richmond, VA; and a host of devoted cousins and many devoted lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Final arrangements entrusted to J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 11416 Sand Stone Rock Drive, Riverview, FL 33569 or registered at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.