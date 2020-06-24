JACQUELINE CLAIBORNE
1946 - 2020
Ms. Jacqueline "Jackie" Francini Peterson Claiborne of Fort Washington, MD, departed this life on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at 10:01 A.M, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
Born June 3, 1946, in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Rose Marie Peterson. She was a graduate of Peabody High School Class of 1964.
She retired from the federal government after 36 years of dedicated service as a Manager, Program Analyst at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Jackie was a faithful member of Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, Clinton, MD. She was a true fashion connoisseur and a precious gem to those she loved and befriended over the years.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving parents-inlaw, Connie Lee Claiborne, Sr. and Murial B. Claiborne of Petersburg, VA.
She leaves to cherish her memories a dedicated, loving son, Christopher Vashan Claiborne (Laketra) of Tampa, FL; three granddaughters, Alexis Morgan Claiborne of Suwanee, GA, Deja I. Barnes (Jordan) of Beaufort, SC, and Zoe C. Claiborne of Tampa, FL; a great-grandson, Roman C. Barnes of Beaufort, SC; a loving and devoted best friend, Gloria G. Tucker (Thomas) of Richmond, VA; and a host of devoted cousins and many devoted lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Final arrangements entrusted to J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 11416 Sand Stone Rock Drive, Riverview, FL 33569 or registered at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Sincere condolence's to Jackie's family and friends. My aunt Gloria & Thomas(deceased) Tucker were very close devoted friends with Jackie.
Yvonne (tucker) Brown
Friend
June 23, 2020
Chris , my deepest sympathy to you & your family. Jackie was a former co-worker & I had the privilege of calling her my friend. I am going to truly miss her. May God bless & comfort you all during these difficult times.
Glydia Hargrove
Friend
June 23, 2020
I worked with Jackie from 1980 to about 1990 she was a good friend and a very well dressed lady. All though we had not been in touch with each other, I have great memories of her. Rest In Peace
Valerie Mello Jacobs
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Almeta Hollomon
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Esther Williams
Friend
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eddie Johnson
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Artis Eppinger
Friend
June 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Chris and the family. May God give you the strength and comfort during this time
Silvia Edwards
Coworker
June 23, 2020
With deep sympathy
Let memories of Jackie warm your heart every time you are feeling sad. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Claudette Johnson
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Sending Condolences to the family. May she rest in peace. What fond memories I have of her bright and beautiful smile. (Peabody High Class of 1964)
Gloria Moss
Classmate
June 23, 2020
To the family, I want to extend to you my deepest sympathy I worked with Jackie and she always had a smile. Keep your hands in God's hands and you will see her smile again.
Bernice Waller
Coworker
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry about the loss of my old friend, Jackie. We shared so many good times at Peabody High School and graduated together in 1964. We hung out together and formed a little social club together. She was a sweet spirit and she has earned her wings. My prayers are with Jackies family.
Priscilla McLeod Robinson
Charleston, SC
Priscilla McLeod Robinson
Friend
June 23, 2020
To the Family: Sorry for your lost.
Your lost is Heaven's gain.
May you find strength ln the
Lord. God Bless.
Johnnie Brown Jr.
Former classmate, Peabody High.
Thank you Jackie for the
Wonderful memories.
Johnnie Brown jr
Friend
June 22, 2020
Rest in Peace in Heaven my forever friend and classmate.

Peabody High School, Petersburg, Virginia Class of 1964
Shirley Williams Dexter
June 22, 2020
Remembering Jackie F. Claiborne as one of Beautiful Friendship, Works of Art, and "Dedicated work ethics". Sorry I didn't get the chance to meet this Jewel personally.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well-lived.
Scarlette Hunley
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jacqueline's passing. I will truly miss her. I can remember when we went to PA on a shopping trip with our friend, Dot Walton. She and I were room mates. We had so much fun shopping. I'll never forget that time together.
Patricia Harris
Friend
June 22, 2020
Chris I'm sorry for your loss. Jackie was my payroll supervisor. She was always a jazzy lady and will be missed. Prayers for you and your family.
LaTonya Mosley
Coworker
June 22, 2020
Chris....Sending my love and prayers to you and the family. You know Jackie and I started as coworkers but that relationship grew into a 40+ year friendship. Im really going to miss her. We talked last on her birthday and always ended our conversations with love you girl so I can find some comfort in that. May God comfort and bless you today and always ❤
Tanya
Tanya Wilson
Friend
June 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jackies passing. I worked with her many years ago at the FBI. She will truly be missed.
Bairn Kroeger
Friend
June 22, 2020
Chris, I am so sorry for your loss. Jackie will be truly missed by all. Continued Prayers for you and the family
Desiree Perkins amd family
1106 Monroe Street
Lynchburg, VA. 24504
Desiree Perkins
Friend
June 22, 2020
My Friend! My Friend! I love you!!! My Love and Prayer to the Family!!!
Grace Todd
Friend
June 22, 2020
May God bless u and urs.
Susan Higgins
Friend
