J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Jacqueline Kerr Bailey, 86, of Chester, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Egbert Vaughan and Martha Kerr; four brothers; a sister; and a grandson, Randy Bailey. Jacqueline is survived by her husband who was the love of her life, Benjamin Bailey; her sons, Reid Bailey (Ruth), Howard Bailey, Bill Bailey (Pam), Mark Bailey (Laurie), Dwayne Bailey (Michelle); grandchildren, Tara, Rhonda, Chad, Mandy, Mallory, Brandon, Cassidy; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. A special thanks goes to Jacqueline's caregiver, Amy Johnson. The family will receive friends from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 7 to June 8, 2019
