Jacqueline "Jackie" Welch Haase, 89, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, surrounded by family. A native of Lynn, MA, she met the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Alfred W. Haase, before settling in Petersburg, Virginia. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred W. Haase; parents, John F. and Marguerite W. Welch; sisters, Dorothy W. Frazier (Raymond), Rita W. Robinson, Nancy Welch and June Welch; and son-in-law Detlef Bolthoff. She is survived by her children, J. Michael Haase (Janice), Carol L. Haase (Detlef d.) and Christopher W. Haase (Christina); grandchildren, Matthew D. Haase (Linnea), Stephen C. Haase (Vanessa), Kathleen H. Slaker (Brent); great-grandchildren, Victoria, Caroline and Jonathan; brother-in-law David W. Robinson; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, family and special friends, of whom there are too many to name. As a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 60 years, she held a deep faith in God and lived joyously in her faith every day. Jackie volunteered as a teacher's aide at St. Joseph's School, eventually working in the school office and retiring after many years of service. She relished reading a good book, gathering with family and friends and enjoyed traveling, arts and crafts, rocking on the porch and admiring her flowers. From social outings and volunteer activities to church events and holiday celebrations, Jackie was a thoughtful and friendly hostess who opened her heart and her home to all. To those who called her Mom, Grammy, Sister, Aunt and Friend, she will be deeply missed and joyously celebrated! A Rosary Service and visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. There will be a reception at the church at 1:00 after all services have concluded. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Capital Building Fund (www.sjcpetersburg.com) or the of Greater Richmond (www.alz.org/grva). Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 23 to June 24, 2019