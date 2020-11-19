1/1
JACQUELYN LYNETTE WILLIAMS-JOHNSON
1966 - 2020
Mrs. Jacquelyn Lynette Williams-Johnson was born on Friday, December 23, 1966, in Macon, GA to the parentage of the late Doloise Williams and the late Johnny B. Clark. After the passing of her mother in 1977, Jacquelyn along with her other four siblings were reared by their maternal grandparents, the late James Lee Williams, Sr. and the late Pennie Taylor-Williams.

Jacquelyn accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Williams Chapel CME Church in Jeffersonville, GA. She attended the Bibb County Public Schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1984 from Northeast High School, Macon, GA.

On April 21, 1987, the former Ms. Jacquelyn Williams was united into holy matrimony to Mr. Johnny Johnson. To this blessed union three children were born.

In 1990, they moved to Virginia. There, Jacquelyn was employed by Subway and Virginia State University until health issues allowed her to become a stay at home wife and mother embracing the greatest gift she had. She was able to do what she enjoyed and loved most, to spend every moment loving on her husband, nurturing her children and cherishing time with her grandchildren.

On Friday, November 6, 2020, Jacquelyn answered her call from labour to reward. She leaves to treasure her memory: a loving husband of 33 years, Johnny Johnson,; three devoted children; Jarriel Johnson (Cassandra), Jamelle Johnson and Jocelyn Johnson all of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren, Javion, JaZhieir, Jaleya "Sugar Foot" Lyric and Lyra; three brothers, Tommy Freeman of Atlanta, GA, Melvin Williams and Darrell Williams of Macon, GA; one sister, JoAnn Denson of East Orange, NJ; three aunts, Mary Thomas (Robert), Lenora Williams and Ruthie Hughes all of Macon, GA;one uncle, James Williams Jr. (Judy) of Warner Robins, GA; two sisters-in-law, Valda Mason and Delores McFadden; one brother-in-law, Walter Miller; and an abundance of other family and great friends.

Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
03:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 12, 2020
U will be missed my dear cousin. Love ya. And condolences to the family.
lee giles
Family
November 11, 2020
The gates to heaven is open waiting for your arrival. Rest on. Bertha Booth(Subway)
November 9, 2020
Condolences
lee giles
Family
November 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved mother today and always. A MOTHER'S LOVE IS SPECIAL; A LOVE A SON WILL NEVER FORGET AND ALWAYS CHERISH. I PRAY FOR THIS WONDERFULL FAMILY.
EDWARD STEWART JONES
Acquaintance
