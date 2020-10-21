Mrs. Jacqulen Yvette Cole affectionately known as "Suckie", passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was the fourth child of Margaret E. Hendricks born on September 17, 1960 in Petersburg, VA. Jacqulen was employed at Virginia State University until her health decline. She was a Dallas Cowboy fan all the way. Jacqulen also loved playing cards, traveling but most of all she loved her grandchildren more then anything.
Jacqulen was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret E. Hendricks and her mother-in-law, Esther Cole and father-in-law, Alexander Cole.
Suckie was married to Christopher O. Cole and of that union there are six children born, Marketta, Christopher, Demarcus, Alyna, Tia and Tyjuan; two stepchildren, Bryant Warren, and Felicia Graves; grandchildren, Markell, Kyjuan, Kymira, Kyshawn, Kyahni, Kyandre, Seven, Kymari, Kyontae, Zynasia, Alyna, Adien, Jacob, Jayce, Kyria, Angel and Kyios. Suckie also leaves to cherish two sisters, Bessie E. Hendricks and Katrina Batts both of Petersburg, VA; two brothers, Charles L. Hendricks of Oxnard, CA, and Dwight D. Hendricks of Norfolk, VA; four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law of Petersburg, VA (one of Prince George, VA and one in Sussex, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends too numerous to name of which two who were very dedicated to her Paul Reed and Denise Mattox.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Bessie Hendricks, 315 Osage Road, Petersburg, VA, and may be contacted by calling (804) 479-8834 or Katrina Batts (804) 919-4010.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.