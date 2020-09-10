To be abstent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

I wish to tell this young man family how sorry I am that he passed.

Only God knows how to soften your heart.

Only God knows how to help you

With forgiveness.

Only God knows how to teach you how not to be angry.

I wish that I could turn back time but I can't.

I will be praying for family.

Annette Jones

Family