Our hearts were saddened on Monday, August 31, 2020 with the loss of Mr. Jamaria Lee Anthony Starkes. He was born August 9, 2000 in Petersburg, VA.
He was "Tha Youngan" of many talents: his drawings, cooking with and for his family, the passion of creating his rap music. He also created his own clothing logos but most of all he was always leaving the print of his smile on our hearts.
Jamaria was preceded in death by his grandmother, Yvonne Starkes; grandfather, Marvin Butts; two cousins, Jamar McKinnie and Karlos McKinnie.
Jamaria leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Willie Starkes (Korsica); mother Jametta Moody; five siblings, Jazanay'e Moody, Jayden, Javarion, Wil'Lai and Kha'Lee Starkes; grandparents, James Moody (Cheryl) and Linda Moody; three uncles, Phillip Rich, Leon Finney, and Jimmy Starkes; six aunts, Wanda Strong, Crishell Dean (Lacy), Kildred Moody, Critia McKinnie, Monique Phelphs and Chovonne Starkes; fifteen cousins, Quanita Gilliam, DaQuain, Twuain, Darius, Shalaye, Tamika McKinnie, Phillip Rich II, Tikala Moody, Samory Crawley, Dewayne, and Delonie Baker, Darion, and Daishawn Dean, Imani and Acree Strong; two devoted aunts, Lakeisha Campbell and Andreaia Lovett; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Robert Prince, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.