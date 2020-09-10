1/1
JAMARIA LEE ANTHONY STARKES
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our hearts were saddened on Monday, August 31, 2020 with the loss of Mr. Jamaria Lee Anthony Starkes. He was born August 9, 2000 in Petersburg, VA.

He was "Tha Youngan" of many talents: his drawings, cooking with and for his family, the passion of creating his rap music. He also created his own clothing logos but most of all he was always leaving the print of his smile on our hearts.

Jamaria was preceded in death by his grandmother, Yvonne Starkes; grandfather, Marvin Butts; two cousins, Jamar McKinnie and Karlos McKinnie.

Jamaria leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Willie Starkes (Korsica); mother Jametta Moody; five siblings, Jazanay'e Moody, Jayden, Javarion, Wil'Lai and Kha'Lee Starkes; grandparents, James Moody (Cheryl) and Linda Moody; three uncles, Phillip Rich, Leon Finney, and Jimmy Starkes; six aunts, Wanda Strong, Crishell Dean (Lacy), Kildred Moody, Critia McKinnie, Monique Phelphs and Chovonne Starkes; fifteen cousins, Quanita Gilliam, DaQuain, Twuain, Darius, Shalaye, Tamika McKinnie, Phillip Rich II, Tikala Moody, Samory Crawley, Dewayne, and Delonie Baker, Darion, and Daishawn Dean, Imani and Acree Strong; two devoted aunts, Lakeisha Campbell and Andreaia Lovett; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Robert Prince, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 6, 2020
To be abstent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
I wish to tell this young man family how sorry I am that he passed.
Only God knows how to soften your heart.
Only God knows how to help you
With forgiveness.
Only God knows how to teach you how not to be angry.
I wish that I could turn back time but I can't.
I will be praying for family.
Annette Jones
Family
September 5, 2020
So sorry that you gone cuz.God knows u left us to soon.Gone to miss your smile and hanging u saying I love u.Gone but never forgotten.
Loretta Spratley
Family
September 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Toreaco/Ronnie Mahaffey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved