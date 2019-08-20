|
|
Mr. James A. Branch, 61, of 14508 Blue Star Highway, Stony Creek, VA, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. He was born in Dinwiddie, VA, on July 23, 1958, to the late Essie and Ethel Branch.
James attended Dinwiddie County Public School and was employed with Virginia Department of Transportation for 28 years. In his adulthood, he was baptized and joined Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, VA.
James was a friendly man who got along with everyone and looked forward to riding to Stony Creek Convenience Store. He loved cars, and anytime you see him he was sharp with matching shores and outfits.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Essie and Ethel Branch; brothers, Essie Branch Jr. and Robert Branch; and his sister, Lottie Love.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife of 29 years, Connie Roney Branch; two sons, Antoine Roney and KeAndre Branch; one grandson, KeMonte Branch; one granddaughter, Connie JaMes Branch; seven sisters, Lady Roberts, Eunice Rose, Ora Lynn, Dorothy Branch, Dora Pegram, Wendy Branch, and Sandra Parham (Clinton); one brother, Theodore Branch; mother-in-law, Mrs. Georgia Roney; four brothers-in-law, Alton Roney (Mary), Will A. Roney (Gloria), Stewart Roney and Donald Roney (Erica); four sisters-in-law, Cynthia Gale (Howard), Gwendolyn Goode, Bonita Griffin (Patrick) and Felicia Ellis (Alphonso); aunt, Mamie Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, one devoted nephew, Robert Branch Jr., cousins, and friends; devoted friends, John Henry King, Jerry Graves, Mike Mabry, Peter Rose, and Janet Boone.
Funeral swervice for Mr. Branch will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:00am at Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11010 Bolling Road, McKenney, VA, Rev. Alexander Williams, Pastor. Interment will follow at the Roney Family Cemetery, Carson, VA.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA, (434)246-3171.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019