Mr. James A. Fields III, departed this world on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He attended Petersburg High School where he was a great football player that won many trophies.
He was employed at Richard Winer for many years. Pee Wee or Uncle Pee Wee, as he was affectionately called was the best brother and uncle any person could want.
James was preceded in death by his father, James A. Fields II; son, Lorenzo Briggs; and two brothers, Bobby Q. Fields and Roderick Patterson.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Lillie Patterson; sister, Dianna Hill (John Sr.); two brothers, Tyrone Fields and Claude Fields; four nephews, Juaning Williams, John Hill, Jr., Abobecar Fields, and Dominic Fields; five nieces, Dianna Williams, Melvianna Uzzle, Nicole Fields, Trisha Thompson (Ricardo) and Devon Fields Waiter and her husband; sister-in-law, Sharon Fields; great friends of the family: the Birdsong and Kelley families, and Elaine Gones; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 28, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.