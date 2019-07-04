|
|
On July 1, 2019, God called home to glory one of his angel, Mr. James Alonzo Gregory, affectionately know as "Lil James" and "Rat Face." He was born April 5, 1965, to Yvonne Gregory and James Gill. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his grandparents, Doris Gill and James and Gladys Gregory; brother, Steven "Hot Dog" Gregory; uncles, James "Bunny" Gregory and John "Butch" Gregory; aunts, Eloise Gregory and Angerina Hailes.
James was a fixture in the 5th Ward and Pecan Acres Community for many years. He was a loving soul and had a heart of gold. He always greeted everyone he met with a big smile. He was an avid lover of race cars and he also enjoyed spending time at the race track, as well as rooting for the Washington Redskins.
The joy he would spread throughout the community will surely be missed and the generosity he shared to those in their time of need can never be measured. We have lost a beautiful and loving person, but God brought home one of his angels.
James is survived by his loving companion of 26 years, Valerie Price; daughter, Brittany Gregory; adopted daughter, Jaquia Price; adopted son, JaJuan Price; adopted grandchildren, Stori Avans, Jeremiah Stevens, Ciaja Price, Jajuan Price Jr., Xavier Price and Isabel Price; sisters, Tonda Allen, Monique "Peaches" Gregory and Celestine Daniels; brothers, Dominic Gregory, Bernard Gregory, Richard Randolph, Isacc Hargraves and Justice Daniels; aunts, Arvitta Gregory Battle (Randy) and Myrna Branch; god-daughter, Lora Daniels; close friends, Dana Turner, Tyrone Hall, Marcus Bassett, Gerry Williams, Tommy Woodfin, Freddy Brown, James Strothers, Ricky Abraha, Alice Jones, Alicia Jones Richard Jones, Dwight McKinnon and Heath Mason; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, pastor. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 2:00 p.m. the day of the service at 153 Wright Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019