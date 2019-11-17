|
|
"The Lord is my light and my salvation…" Psalm 27:1 (KJV)
Mr. James Arlie Harrison, Sr., age 87, of 214 N. Dunlop Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Medical Center, Richmond, VA. He was born to the late Joseph Daniel and Lona Mae Venable Harrison on April 22, 1932 in Blackridge, VA. He attended Lambert-Chapel School in Mecklenburg, VA.
He was a Veteran of the Korean War and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was also a life-time member of The American Legion Post #120 in Disputanta, VA and the Veteran of Foreign War Post 622 in Petersburg, VA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Westerns.
Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda King; one sister, four brothers and five half- brothers.
Left to cherish his memory: a devoted wife Shirley D. Harrison; five sons, three devoted, James A. Harrison, Jr. (Sung) of Lake Ridge, VA, Minister Darrell DeLoatch (Angela) of Florida, Keith Harrison (Cynthia) of Petersburg, VA, Douglas Dixon (Tina) and Robert Dixon both of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Lucy Seller of Hopewell, VA, Lona Hepburn of Petersburg, VA, and Jean Barnes of Suitland, MD; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; one devoted cousin, Antoinette Venable; devoted nephews, Melvin Hepburn of Petersburg, VA, Louis Harrison (Barbara) of Lakeland, FL and Roger Harrison (Queenie) of North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Laura Bess of Washington, DC and Minister Glovinia Harper of Newark, NJ; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. David Fleming, eulogist. The interment to follow at Merchant's Hope Memorial Garden Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019